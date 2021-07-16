Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Sells 1,501 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24.

Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. Netlist, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $7.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

