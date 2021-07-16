Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $442,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. Netlist, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

