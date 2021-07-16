Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CMO Sells 1,151 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $249.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

