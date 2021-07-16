Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Major Shareholder Sells $151,500,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $53.42 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

