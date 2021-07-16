Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Sells 24,508 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $324.22 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

