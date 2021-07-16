Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00.

Shares of GS opened at $373.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

