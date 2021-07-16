Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00.
Shares of GS opened at $373.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
