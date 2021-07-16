Insider Selling: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Insider Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00.

NYSE:VPG opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

