Insider Selling: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Insider Sells 1,487 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00.
NYSE:VPG opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
