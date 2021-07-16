Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 318,822 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total value of $75,009,251.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Workday by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

