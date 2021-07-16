Insider Selling: Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Director Sells 1,016 Shares of Stock

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 692,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.