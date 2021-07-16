Insider Selling: Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Director Sells 1,016 Shares of Stock

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68.
Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 692,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.
