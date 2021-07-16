Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Holmes Kalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,747. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

