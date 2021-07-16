Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Down 1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.22. 4,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter.

