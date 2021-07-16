Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

IFCZF stock opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

