Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Raymond G. Murphy Sells 1,253 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66.

Shares of IART traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,354. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

