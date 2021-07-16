Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 7965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.