International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

IBM stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2,631.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

