International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

IPCFF opened at $4.90 on Monday. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

