Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 14.1% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $34.02 or 0.00106514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and $136.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00145851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,876.29 or 0.99813023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00967326 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,121,270 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

