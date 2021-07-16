Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.85 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.56 ($3.01).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.