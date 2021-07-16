Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

