Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 22,275 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.