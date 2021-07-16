Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,520.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 390.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

UPS opened at $212.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

