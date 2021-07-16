Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,783,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

TDOC opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $1,180,890.99. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,276. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

