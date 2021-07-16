Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Denny’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Denny’s by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $968.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

