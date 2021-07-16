Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,366 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.98. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.