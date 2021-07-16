Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Inventiva stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

