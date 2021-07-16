Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

