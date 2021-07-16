Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,478. The stock has a market cap of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

