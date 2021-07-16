Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $116,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

