Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.