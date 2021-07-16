Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS: OXBDF):

7/9/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

7/7/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

7/2/2021 – Oxford Biomedica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

6/21/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/25/2021 – Oxford Biomedica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Biomedica plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.