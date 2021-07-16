Investors Buy High Volume of Athene Call Options (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 1,999 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average daily volume of 586 call options.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 107.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

NYSE ATH traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 52,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

