Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Put Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

