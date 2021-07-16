IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.31 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072296 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

