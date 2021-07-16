Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,231 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

