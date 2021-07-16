iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle Sells 10,159 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96.
IRBT opened at $87.02 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.