iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.