iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 371,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.