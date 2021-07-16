iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 130.4% in June

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MBB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,692. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

