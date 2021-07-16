iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

