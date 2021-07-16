iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.