iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.61. 36,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,925. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

