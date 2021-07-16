iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $79.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

