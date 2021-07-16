Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 31,493 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $4.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

