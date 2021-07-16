ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 550

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM stock opened at GBX 390.60 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

