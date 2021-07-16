J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Joe Bob Perkins Sells 90,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

