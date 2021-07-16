J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Set at $15.73 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.