Jacobs Engineering Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,674 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the average volume of 237 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.65 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

