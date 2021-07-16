Jacques P. Vachon Sells 15,377 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Jacques P. Vachon sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $244,648.07.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

