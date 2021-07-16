James Robert Anderson Sells 27,552 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 27,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $1,456,123.20.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

