Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 561,240 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 561,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.51% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 251,196 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. 23,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.